Magubane accorded Special Provincial Official Funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded the renown photographer and anti-apartheid activist Peter Magubane a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2.
Ramaphosa has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast in Gauteng on the day of his funeral. Magubane’s funeral will take place on Wednesday next week. It will be preceded by a memorial service at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto.
Premier Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the President’s decision saying it is a well-deserved recognition for Magubane.
Peter Magubane published about 17 photography books, including Nelson Mandela: Man of the People: