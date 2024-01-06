Magubane accorded Special Provincial Official Funeral

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded the renown photographer and anti-apartheid activist Peter Magubane a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2.

Ramaphosa has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast in Gauteng on the day of his funeral. Magubane’s funeral will take place on Wednesday next week. It will be preceded by a memorial service at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the President’s decision saying it is a well-deserved recognition for Magubane.

Peter Magubane published about 17 photography books, including Nelson Mandela: Man of the People: