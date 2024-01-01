Tributes pour in for legendary photographer Peter Magubane

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South Africa is mourning the loss of Peter Magubane, a highly acclaimed and award-winning photojournalist. Magubane’s family confirmed to SABC News that he passed away on Monday afternoon due to ill health. He was 91.

His indomitable spirit, courage, and exceptional contributions to journalism have left an indelible mark on the nation.

Magubane rose to prominence through his coverage of pivotal political events, notably the 1976 June 16 student uprisings. His powerful images earned him international acclaim, numerous awards, and recognition for his fearless storytelling.

Tributes pouring in for Dr Peter Magubane : Prof. Pikita Ntuli & Hopewell Radebe

Dr. Peter Magubane’s unwavering dedication to truth and justice made him a stalwart during the challenging years of apartheid. He faced harassment, beatings, buckshot wounds, and prolonged periods of interrogation and detention for his courageous opposition to the oppressive regime.

‘Camera as mode of protest’

The Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, conveys his sadness at the passing of this distinguished photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist.

Magubane’s impact on South African journalism and his fearless stance against apartheid will be remembered with deep respect and gratitude.

“Magubane used his camera as a mode of protest, never backing down against an oppressive regime.”

MEDIA STATEMENT The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Mr Zizi Kodwa, has expressed his sadness at the passing of distinguished photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist Dr Peter Magubane. pic.twitter.com/fgJjmc9m5Y — Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) January 1, 2024

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) also expresses its heartfelt condolences to Magubane’s family, friends, and the entire media fraternity – saying his legacy will forever be remembered, including the Nat Nakasa Award for Courageous Journalism.

SANEF says his activism was evident in his work. “Magubane’s resistance was not only evident in his actions but also in his creative methods of capturing the truth. He ingeniously hid his camera in a hollowed-out Bible, firing with a cable release from his pocket. On other occasions, he covertly took shots with his camera concealed beneath his jacket, inside a milk carton, or half a loaf of bread, pretending to eat while documenting crucial moments.”