Magubane was a warrior in SA’s struggle for liberation: Kani

Veteran actor John Kani has described the late renowned photographer and activist, Peter Magubane, as a warrior who played a pivotal role in the liberation of the country.

Magubane’s funeral service is underway at the Bryanston Methodist Church, north of Johannesburg.

Several dignitaries including former president Thabo Mbeki, and Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa are attending.

Today, we celebrate the extraordinary life of freedom fighter and internationally acclaimed photojournalist Dr Peter Magubane. Lala uphumule Nkomose #RIPPeterMagubane

Magubane died on the first of this month after a long illness. He was 91.

Kani says death has no victory over Magubane.

“We have come here as fellow artists. If we were in the MK, we would have been recognised as veterans, there would have been a structure that looks after the veterans, like people who gave their lives for the liberation of this country who today we come to bid farewell. But death has no victory over Magubane because his name lives forever.”

Meanwhile, veteran journalist Phil Molefe has described Magubane as someone who, through bravery and resilience, documented the atrocities of the apartheid regime.

Molefe says Magubane dodged bullets to capture iconic images.

“He ran through barricades of security forces, dived and ducked bullets and survived it all and the Lord had empowered him to even leap over walls that enemies have set before him. Some came from within and some came from unidentified zones. He was detained, he was tortured, he was arrested countless times and at one stage his house was petrol bombed. And like a wanderer, he was all over the world seeking refuge because his own home country had become a battle field.”

Live stream: Magubane’s funeral service: