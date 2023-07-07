Tributes are pouring in for anti-apartheid activist Blanche La Guma, who died in Cape Town on Thursday at the age of 95.

The struggle veteran was involved in the formation of the Federation of South African Women and had been a member of the Communist Party during the 1950s.

In 1957, La Guma, was detained for organising a protest of 300 nurses against the Nursing Act.

She was detained and later banned under the 90-day solitary confinement laws in 1963.

In 1966, La Guma and her husband Alex, a writer and fellow activist, went into exile to the United Kingdom where she worked as a nurse.

They later moved to Cuba. Blanche La Guma returned to Cape Town in 1992.

Family friend, Bonita Bennett, says she was shocked when La Guma’s family shared the news of her death .

“Getting to know Blanche the person, the human being behind the political icon that one admired, it was very special to realise that your heroes are human beings. The humanity of her, the values, the ethics of caring for others and not living an extravagant lifestyle because there are others that are less fortunate. She was a no nonsense lady but she was kind and embracing.”