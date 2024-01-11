Betway SA20: Durban Super Giants take on Mumbai Indians Cape Town

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Durban Super Giants are set to face the Mumbai Indians Cape Town in their opening match of the Betway SA20 league at Kingsmead in Durban today.

In the inaugural edition of the tournament last year, the Durban Super Giants fell short of qualifying for the knockouts and are eager to improve their performance in the current season.

Local Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj will lead the team as captain over Quinton de Kock. Maharaj expresses confidence in the team’s strength and hopes for improved results this season.

“Yeah, definitely, I think the balance of the squad is a lot better than last season, obviously more specialists for the specific roles. We know we’ve got world-class performers, guys that have won trophies, and so that experience and winning mentality is within our squad. And yeah, it’s just about hitting our straps, making sure we do our processes, and being clear about what we do on the field,” says Maharaj.

SA20 Competition | The cricket tournament starts on Wednesday

