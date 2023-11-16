Proteas crash out of Cricket World Cup in semi-final

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South Africa has been dumped out of the ICC’s Cricket World Cup in India, at the semi-final stage for the fifth time since readmission.

The Proteas were bundled out for a paltry 212 after winning the toss and opting to bat against Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Aussies coasted to the target to secure a three-wicket victory with 16 deliveries to spare booking their place in Sunday’s final against hosts, India.

Australia’s fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood simply decimated South Africa’s top order, after they won the toss and chose to bat.

Capitalising on the movement in overcast conditions in Kolkata, Starc dismissed captain Temba Bavuma for a duck with the second delivery of the match, before removing Aiden Markram for 10, a short while later.

Hazelwood accounted for Quinton de Kock for three and then Rassie van der Dussen for six, leaving the Proteas in serious trouble on 24 for four in the 12th over.

Light rain delayed the match for about 30 minutes after that, with South Africa on 44 for four.

David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen resurrected their innings with a 95-run fifth wicket partnership but just as they looked to kick on Travis Head took two scalps in consecutive deliveries further reducing the South Africans to 119 for six.

Miller was exceptional remaining composed. He continued to marshall some of the tail-enders, notching up a well-compiled century to take his team past 200. But he was dismissed with the very next delivery.

Starc finished with figures on three for 34 and captain Pat Cummins three for 51 as the Proteas were eventually rolled out for 212, just inside their 50 overs.

In complete contrast to South Africa’s dismal effort with the bat, Australia’s openers Travis Head and David Warner smashed 60 runs off the first six overs.

Markram would have dared Proteas fans to dream, however, as he made a breakthrough with the wicket of Warner for 29.

Kagiso Rabada followed up, dismissing Mitchell Marsh for a duck soon after while Keshav Maharaj had Head on his way for 62 leaving the Aussies on 106 for three in the 15th over.

Tabraiz Shamzi maintained the pressure taking two wickets in consecutive overs including the big-hitting Glenn Maxwell for one, but Australia only needed 76 more runs to win.

The five-time champions eventually cruised to a three-wicket victory with and Starc and Cummins adding the finishing touches to their innings, reserving their place in the final against hosts India, on Sunday, with 16 deliveries to spare.

It’s the Aussie’s eighth final and the third time South Africa have lost to the Australians in a World Cup semi-final along with the 1999 and 2007 editions.