Gospel artist sensation, Betusile Mcinga has expressed gratitude to those who voted for him, and those he worked with after his song Ngena Noah was voted the song of the year during Metro FM Awards held in Mbombela on Saturday night.

The Metro FM Music Awards were being held for the first time after a five year break.

Mcinga’s Gospel gem song was nominated beside other heavyweight renditions of AKA, SJava among others for the song of the year category.

The Ngena Noah song also won the best Gospel song category. He released the hit song in September last year.

While accepting the award, Mcinga said, “To God be the glory, thank you so much. I would like to thank my mother, my beautiful wife and my kids, Top Class Productions, AV, Nduna Events and Mali.”

AKA

Slain hip hop artist Kiernan Forbes, popular known as AKA was voted the Artist of the year.

AKA was shot dead in Durban three months ago, along with his close friend, chef and entrepreneur, Tebello Motsoane.

The rapper scooped four of the six categories that he was nominated for.

His family including his mother Lynn and father Tony Forbes received the awards.

AKA’s mother dedicated the Artist of the Year Award to the rapper’s father, Tony.

“I feel that he deserved the artist of the year award, because Tony has been instrumental in introducing Kiernan to music from the moment he was born, through the years playing him different genres of music which influenced the music that he made.”

VIDEO: Late “AKA” bags four Metro FM Music Awards