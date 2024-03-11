Mbombela court to hand down judgment in rhino poaching case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The High Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, is expected to hand down judgment on whether to grant a postponement or not in a rhino poaching case. The defence is challenging the constitutionality of party of the testimony.

The rhino poaching kingpin Joseph Nyalunga and his co-accused say they need more time to challenge the evidence. They are suspected of being part of a rhino poaching syndicate in the Kruger National Park.

Nyalunga is appearing alongside former police officers, Rachel Qwebane, Claude Mnisi and Themsile Mhlanga. The accused are facing 40 rhino poaching-related charges following incidents which happened between 2016 and 2019 in the park.

Rhino Poaching | About 499 rhinos killed in 2023: