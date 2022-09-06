South African white-ball captain, Temba Bavuma will return to the national fold after recovering from an elbow injury sustained in the T20 International series against India in June.

He will lead the side at the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

One of Bavuma’s senior players, Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out after he sustained a broken left index finger in the second test match against England in Manchester and will require up to six weeks to recover following surgery.

All 15 players in the squad have been capped, with 22-year-old Tristan Stubbs receiving his maiden World Cup call-up after impressive performances in the recent T20 International series against England.

The team will play three T20 Internationals against India in India starting on the 28th of this month, followed by three One Day Internationals before the World Cup.