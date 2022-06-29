South Africa’s limited overs cricket captain, Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the team’s entire tour to the United Kingdom after sustaining an elbow injury during the recent T20 International series in India.

His projected recovery time is eight weeks.

Dolphins teammates, Keshav Maharaj and David Miller will take over the reins and captain the ODI and T20 teams, respectively.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Gerald Coetzee received his maiden Proteas call-up for the T20 series with 32-year-old, Rilee Rossouw also included in that squad for the first time since 2016 T20 World Cup.

Rossouw has played in 15 T20 Internationals for South Africa and has in recent years plied his trade in T20 tournaments all over the world.

Fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada will be rested for the ODI series as part of his workload management. The tour runs from 19 July to 12 September and will consist of all three formats.