Banyana Banyana have now lost three international friendlies in a row, since being crowned African champions.

South Africa lost 4-1 to Australia in a match played in London on Saturday. Both countries were using the match as part of their preparations for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The Matildas led 3-0 at half-time against Banyana Banyana.

Cortnee Vine scored two early goals for Australia.

Clare Polkinghome made it 3-0 three minutes before the break.

Banyana Banyana’s performance improved towards the end of the match and it came as no surprise when Hildah Magaia scored the consolation goal for the team three minutes from time.

Desiree Ellis’ team will only know their World Cup opponents after the official draw is conducted in New Zealand on the 22nd of this month.