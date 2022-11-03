Banyana Banyana players and support staff have all received the payments that were due to them after being crowned Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions in July.

The only outstanding payment is from the Gauteng Department of Sport and Recreation.

Each player still has to receive around R43 000 from the Gauteng government.

Banyana Banyana players became instant millionaires after their exploits in Morocco.

SAFA Chief Financial Officer Gronie Hluyo says all 23 players who were part of the squad in Morocco, received an equal amount.

“Government decided to split the amount equally. So, I can give you the figures. Each person received R428 571. That’s the 23 players and the 12 support staff. So, there was no discrimination. Everyone received an equal amount. So, that’s the R15 million”.

But Hluyo says SAFA kept the R8,4 million first prize that the team received from the Confederation of African Football, to try and recoup the money spent by the association to prepare the team adequately for the tournament played in Morocco.

“The prize money from CAF which was 500 000 US dollars and it translated to about R8.4 million and that prize money is for the association. It’s for SAFA. We use it to defray some of our expenses when we prepared the team to go to the African Cup of Nations. In this particular case, as SAFA, we spent about R21 million preparing the team for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.”

VIDEO | Banyana Banyana players receive bulk of the money promised: