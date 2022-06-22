The bail hearing of four suspects who allegedly killed an ANC councillor and the party’s sub-regional secretary in the Mogalakwena local municipality has been postponed to the first of July for a further bail hearing at the Mokopane Magistrate’s court in Limpopo.

Valtyn Kekana and Ralph Kanyane were shot in Mokopane in 2019. The court also heard from the defence that accused number two in the case is ill and needs an urgent operation, after being examined by his private medical doctor in prison.

The state opposed bail, saying that the witnesses in the case will not be safe.

Community leader in Mokopane, Noko Maifala says they are concerned about the continued postponements in the case.

“We’re not happy about what is happening here in Mokopane Court because these people have been applying for a day and every time when they come, there are new issues. So, we are surprised even the community at large is surprised because they want progress. The progress is very slow, so it must move faster so that people can be aware of what is happened. We want to know what happened to those two comrades who died, that is what we want,” said Maifala.