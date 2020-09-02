Four ANC councillors at Mogalakwena local municipality are accused of assaulting Andriana Matsemela.

The trial of five people who allegedly assaulted the Mogalakwena Mayor in Mokopane in Limpopo will continue on Wednesday at the Mokerong Regional Court in Mahwereleng.

Four African National Congress (ANC) councillors at Mogalakwena Local Municipality, including ousted chief whip, Mike Rapatsa, and a party member in the Mogalakwena sub-region, are accused of assaulting Andriana Matsemela during a scuffle in a special council sitting last year.

Lawyer of the five suspects, Sonti Maphoto, says he is concerned that his presentation for the case to be withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecution-DPP has been unsuccessful.