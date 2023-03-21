Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says a country like South Africa should regularly qualify for Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

The Belgian mentor says he’s confident with the progress his team has made that will qualify them for next year’s tournament to be staged in Ivory Coast.

The team is currently in camp preparing for the first of the two crucial back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Liberia, with the two to battle for the second spot to qualify for the tournament from Group K.

Broos says he should be blamed if the team doesn’t qualify for next year’s AFCON tournament, but he said he’s confident it will as it has improved since losing 2-1 to Morocco in June of last year.

Bafana Bafana Coach believes he has found a team capable of qualifying for 2023 Afcon: