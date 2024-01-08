Disruptive storm warning for parts of KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for disruptive thunderstorms and heavy rains in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal for tomorrow.

Forecaster Wisani Maluleke says there is an up to 80% chance of rain in some areas today.

Maluleke says rain is expected to continue in different parts of the province throughout the week.

“There is also a warning for today, yellow level 2, for disruptive rainfall where we are expecting localized flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements, low-lying roads and bridges. The areas that will be affected by heavy rainfall include Amajuba, uMzinyathi, uThukela, Umgungundlovu, eThekwini, and some parts of Ilembe, Harry Gwala and Ugu.”

SA Weather issues thunderstorm, and heavy rain warnings for various parts of KZN: Nonala Ndlovu