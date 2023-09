Anti-apartheid struggle stalwart, Aziz Pahad passed away earlier today at age 82.

Pahad died at his home in Saxonwold in northern Johannesburg.

His passing follows just months after the deaths of his brothers Essop and Junaid Pahad.

Aziz Pahad served as Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister from 1994 to 2008 and played an important role in South Africa’s attempt to stop the US from invading Iraq in 2003.

Timeline of his life: