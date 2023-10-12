Pahad played an essential role in shaping SA’s foreign policy: LePere

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The late anti-apartheid activist, Aziz Pahad has been hailed for playing an essential role in shaping South Africa’s foreign policy and his ability to navigate diplomatic challenges.

Dr Garth LePere paid tribute to the activist during his memorial service held at the University of Johannesburg in Auckland Park.

Pahad died at his Johannesburg home last month.

He was 82.

Pahad served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1994 until 2008 and also served as a Member of Parliament from 1994 until 2008.

After retirement, Pahad played a prominent role in the organisation ‘Concerned Africans Forum.’

LePere says Pahad played a key role in building the country’s social capital during its transition to democracy.

“Aziz was profoundly a man of ideas. He understood and relished the importance of a change in ideas however contested those ideas were in the cauldron of debate but in the interest of developing South Africa’s social capital as a country in transition. On the one hand and as a very integral part of its republican ideal, Aziz played an essential role in shaping our epistemic community when it came to identifying key agenda items and topical areas for research analysis and discussion in this country’s growing menu of foreign policy and diplomatic challenges.”

ANC memorial service for Aziz Goolam Hoosein Pahad