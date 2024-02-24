Authorities continue search for Joslin Smith

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Authorities continue to search for a seven-year-old girl from Saldanha Bay (on the Cape West Coast) who went missing almost a week ago. Joslin Smith’s mother reported her missing after returning from work and couldn’t find the little girl.

Police say the child was left in the care of the mother’s boyfriend.

An extensive search was launched including the use of a police helicopter.

The Grade 1 learner has been missing since Monday.

An integrated police task team, community members and several organisations are involved in the ongoing search.

#MCSAMissing Joslin Smith (7) was last seen 19 February 2024 If you personally, or your company | or your place of work, would like to make a donation to #MCSA, please click here to donate: https://t.co/cjFxxi4knV pic.twitter.com/J12sdHFdnI — Missing Children SA (@072MISSING) February 20, 2024