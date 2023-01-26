The office of the Auditor General (AG) has officially tabled a damning report into the City of Tshwane’s financials, confirming over R10 billion in irregular expenditure.

The report, which focused on the City’s 2021/2022 finically year, was tabled in the Tshwane Council on Thursday.

Its release comes at the back of leaked documents earlier this month that revealed alleged financial mismanagement in the municipality.

AG tables damning report on Tshwane’s financials

Last month, Tshwane CFO Umar Banda lost a court battle to keep his job after being fired by City Manager Johann Mettler for allegedly misrepresenting municipal finances.

The official report reveals that the City failed to disclose a string of financial supporting documents that would have enabled proper auditing.

The adverse findings in the report further revealed that the municipality also didn’t correctly disclose amounts under several categories, as a result the Auditor General’s office was unable to obtain proper audit evidence.

The municipality also failed to fully disclose unauthorised, wasteful and fruitless expenditures worth billions of rands. This resulted in fruitless expenditure being understated by over R1 billion.

VIDEO: Auditor General’s findings against Tshwane Mayor: Dr Corne Mulder