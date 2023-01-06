The Auditor-General’s adverse findings are simply a result of the former City of Tshwane’s chief financial officer’s failure to do his job, says Mayor Randal Williams.

The Auditor-General’s report found that the metro misrepresented its financial statements with financial misconduct, poor internal controls, a lack of proper management of assets and systems to detect irregular expenditure.

Williams says they will lay criminal charges against former chief financial officer Umar Banda. He also emphasized that no money has been stolen from the city coffers.

“The city can account, the documents are there, the systems are there but the participation on the part of the city was unfortunately very poor. Promises were made for documents to be delivered and documents were simply not delivered,” says Williams.

He added, “Well he came up with one excuse after the other but he never told the executive including the city manager about his excuses. So he simply did not do his job.”

