The African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader, Vuyolwethu Zungula says there’s a personal vendetta against suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

This is amid a Section 194 parliamentary process looking into the fitness of the suspended Public Protector.

The ATM is one of three opposition political parties that wants to see Mkhwebane back in her office.

“This has got nothing to do with the competence of the Public Protector, but it is a personal vendetta, personal hatred against Advocate Mkhwebane. If you look at the performance of the office of the Public Protector under the leadership of advocate Mkhwebane, firstly, she’s the very first Public Protector to get three-straight clean audits, even the presidency, and other departments failed to get clean audits. Secondly, she’s completed more reports than any other Public Protector,” says Zungula.

Last week, Mkhwebane filed an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court for an immediate enforcement of the order setting aside her suspension by President Ramaphosa.

Mkhwebane opposed the application of Acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, to intervene in her application to go back to work.

The Western Cape High Court on Friday heard an urgent application for the court to enforce its judgment which was delivered last Friday setting aside Mkhwebane’s suspension.

Western Cape High Court hears Public Protector’s urgent application: 16 September 2022

Representing Mkhwebane, Advocate Dali Mpofu said the acting Public Protector is conflicted in that she will cease to act in the position, if Mkhwebane returns.

Gcaleka applied to intervene in the case to submit true facts about the office of the Public Protector, after alleged inaccuracies by Mkhwebane.

Gcaleka’s legal representative Timothy Bruinders, said the Acting Public Protector has a direct and substantial interest in the matter and should be allowed to intervene.

Judgment reserved

Meanwhile, judgment has been reserved in the urgent application brought by Mkhwebane to be allowed to go back to work immediately.

This is after the Western Cape High Court set aside her suspension by the President in June.

Mkhwebane wants to be allowed back at work despite an appeal application at the Constitutional Court.