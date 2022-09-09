The Western Cape High Court has declared the decision of President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane invalid and has set it aside.

Advocate Dali Mpofu announced the court decision during the Parliamentary Inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office. He asked for a five-minute adjournment which was granted, but the Section 194 Inquiry continued.

The High Court of South Africa Western Cape Division has among other things ordered that the President’s decision to suspend Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is declared invalid.

The suspension of Mkhwebane was subsequently set aside effectively from Friday, 9 September 2022.

This comes after Mkhwebane launched an application in the High Court for orders declaring certain conduct and/or decisions of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Mkhwebane was suspended in June and is currently participating in a hearing which seeks to look at her fitness to hold office.