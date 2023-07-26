Aspirant netball players from various townships in Cape Town are hoping the skills they gain from coaching clinics, as part of the Netball World Cup legacy, will help them thrive in their careers.

Former netball players are visiting various underprivileged communities to conduct coaching clinics ahead of the World Cup starting later this week. They visit Gugulethu and interact with learners from various schools.

Not long to go now, before the first centre pass happens at the Netball World Cup in the Mother City.

It is the first time the showpiece takes place on the African continent.

Leading up to the event, netball icons are visiting various townships to ignite the passion and hype for the tournament, and connect with up and coming netball players.

Ambassador or Sport, Arts and Culture, Yolandi Stone says, “We are just teaching them some skill development you know. Some ball skills, some ball drills and also some team activities. As we know netball is a team sport. It’s important as much as there’ some individuals that wanna shine. You cannot play without the rest of your team”.

Former Provincial Netball Player, Faith Motau says, “I’ve picked up that the kids are hungry. I picked up they are willing to learn. They are ready to absorb and that’s what we need to give them. If people are hungry and we can give them resources, coaching and that’s what we need”.

Locals coaches believe the legacy will assist them to protect children from social ills.

Chairperson of Gugulethu Netball Union, Lumka Thomas says, “We are trying to revive netball in our townships. Everyone is excited with the upcoming tournament. We use netball to protect children from a lot of social ills such as teenage pregnancy, substance abuse and crime”.

The gifted young players are relishing the opportunity and believe it will help them develop their netball technique.

Vultures Netball Club’s Siziphiwe Ngesi says, “This is my first time here. And I will take everything I have learnt here to my team and apply it”.

Gugulethu Titans’ Sibahle Ndandani says, “I have learned exercises, defense and how to communicate with your teammates. I would love to see Pumza Maweni because I love the way she plays netball.”

The programmes are set to continue with the handing over of sporting equipment in Gugulethu and Langa ahead of the tournament.