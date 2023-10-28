Arrest made in connection to Nkohla’s murder

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

In a significant breakthrough, the Cape Town police have arrested a suspect connected to the brutal murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla, who was tragically shot at the Philippi Railway Station on the Cape Flats in April.

Nkohla’s untimely death came shortly after his involvement in a meeting aimed at resolving the issue of informal settlements that had encroached upon Metrorail’s Central Line.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani confirmed that the 38-year-old suspect has been positively identified in relation to the murder. The individual, now facing charges of murder and three counts of attempted murder, is expected to make an appearance in court on Monday.

The arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the murder that shook the local community and the wider activist network. Nkohla was known for his dedication to social justice causes and his tireless efforts to advocate for the rights of those living in informal settlements. His tragic death had sparked outrage and calls for justice from various civil society groups and community leaders.

Co-founder of the Ses'khona People's Movement, Loyiso Nkohla shot dead

