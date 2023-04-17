The co-founder of the Ses’khona People’s Movement, community activist and former politician, Loyiso Nkohla has been gunned down in Philippi on the Cape Flats.

Nkohla was a prominent figure during the so-called poo protests when, during one incident, faeces were thrown in the Cape Town International Airport. At the time of the shooting, Nkohla was attending a community meeting in Philippi.

Before his death, Nkohla held various positions in his political career. He most notably co-led the Ses’khona People’s Movement during the so-called ‘poo protests’ against sanitation issues in Khayelitsha. While he was no longer actively involved in politics at the time of his death, those who knew him best, say he remained an activist in the community.

A large group of people gathered at the Philippi Railway Station where 40-year-old Nkohla was fatally shot. Two women and a former ANC councillor were also injured. Nkohla was attending a steering committee meeting on informal dwellings built on the railway tracks.

When the mortuary van left the crime scene, people from a wide range of both political and community organisations formed a unified guard of honour.

No suspects have been arrested yet and the motive for the killing is unclear at this stage.