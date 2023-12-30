Arrest made in Hoedspruit double murder of mother and daughter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 35-year-old suspect has been arrested in Hoedspruit, Mopani District, for allegedly stabbing to death a 37-year-old woman and her daughter in the early hours of Saturday.

Police say officers found the deceased’s five-year-old younger brother tied with tape in his room.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba Mashaba says the circumstances which led to the incident are not yet known.

The police say the suspect is facing an additional charge of rape. It is alleged the woman used to consult the suspect as he was practicing as a prophet.

Family representative Sibongile Malepe says they are saddened about their untimely death.

“Last night, the worst happened, a mother and a child have been killed. She left a five-year-old child. As the family, we are confused, we are frustrated, we don’t know what to do. We have lost two family members just before the New Year. Our hearts are heartbroken.”