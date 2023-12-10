Appointment of Marokane will restore stability to Eskom: Ramokgopa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the appointment of Dan Marokane as the new Eskom CEO will restore stability to the power utility.

The Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced the appointment on Friday.

Marokane is currently the CEO of sugar producer, Tongaat Hulett.

Addressing the media in Pretoria, Ramokgopa said: “We are looking forward to Mr Marokane’s contribution together with the totality of the executive committee of Eskom. We do welcome the fact that at the apex office at Eskom now we do have an appointment for the next five years, which is most welcome for the work that we are doing. Certainty is key to the resolution of a crisis of this magnitude.”

Electricity Minister’s media briefing on approach to finance transmission infrastructure:

Trade union Solidarity’s Helgard Cronjé says the appointment of the Eskom head is long overdue.

“We are glad that the CEO has at last been appointed – it’s been too long. I guess it’s a good thing they appointed someone with Eskom experience. I think that people need to understand Eskom and its difficulties. They need [to have] the experience of working there in the past,” adds Cronjé.

The video below reports more on the story: