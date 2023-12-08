Dan Marokane appointed new Eskom CEO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced the appointment of Dan Marokane as Eskom’s new CEO.

According to the statement the advertisement attracted 409 applications.

The date of commencement will be announced once he has concluded the handover process with his current employer. He is currently CEO of sugar producer Tongaat Hulett.

He has been appointed after a long search for a CEO following the departure of André de Ruyter who resigned from the power utility late last year, and left the position earlier this year.

Labour organisations have welcomed the appointment of Dan Marokane as Eskom’s new CEO.

Deputy general secretary for the public sector at Solidarity, Helgard Cronjé says, “We are glad that the CEO has at last been appointed. It’s been too long. I guess it’s a good thing they appointed someone which Eskom experience. I think that people need to understand Eskom and its difficulties. And they need the experience of working there in the past.”

Marokane has previously worked at Eskom as head of group capital.