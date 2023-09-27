Anti-apartheid activist Aziz Pahad has passed away. Pahad was 82 years old. He died at his Saxonwold home on Wednesday surrounded by his family.

In July 2023, the Pahad family suffered the loss of two brothers, Junaid and Essop.

Pahad was the Deputy Minister of Foreign from 1994 until 2008 and also served as a Member of Parliament from 1994 until 2008.

Pahad left South Africa shortly after the Rivonia Trial, which saw struggle icons including Nelson Mandela, Govan Mbeki and Walter Sisulu being sentenced to life imprisonment.

Pahad returned to South Africa from exile in 1990 and he became the Deputy Head of the ANC Department of International Affairs in 1991.

File video: Pahad being interviewed on Morning Live about his book: