ANCYL calls for support of community crime fighting initiatives

More voices were united against rampant crime in Soshanguve north of Pretoria earlier on Wednesday.

Community members led by the ANC Youth League and the local Taxi Industry took to the streets against crime and to demand justice for 5-year old Ditebogo Junior Phalane who was killed by hijacker’s two weeks ago.

Many other community members who have been plagued by violent crime recently have handed over a memorandum of demands to Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola.

The ANC Youth League has urged communities to play a leading role in fighting crime. Leading a march against crime in Soshanguve, ANC Youth League leader, Collen Malatji emphasised that gun violence needs to be rooted out.

“We need to restructure our recruitment strategy on how the government recruits the police into the system. But mainly we need to join in with communities and make sure that the community forums, street committee are active and are given support to deal with the issue of crime.”

The Soshanguve Local Taxi Association – SOTOA has joined the fight to combat crime in the area after one of their members, Jack Rametsi was shot dead by criminals on the R80 Freeway in Pretoria North while transporting commuters.

The association’s Mckeed Mogale. “We are very much concerned about all the things that are happening in Soshanguve. Now we have matched with the ANC Youth League and I want to say thank you ANC Youth League for supporting us for doing this. The main issue here, remember the passengers when something happen on the taxi industry, the passengers move back, so we want the passengers to ensure that from now on we are going to make sure we safeguard them.”

After receiving the memorandum of demands, South African Police Services leaders confirmed that four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ditebogo Junior Phalane,

Police Minister Bheki Cele says more arrests are imminent as police have declared war on criminals in Soshanguve.

Meanwhile, the group also demanded that police members be rotated around various police stations on a regular basis. he says this might help to flush out dishonest elements within SAPS.

