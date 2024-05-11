Five-year-old boy’s killing leaves Soshanguve family distraught

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The family of the a five-year-old boy that was killed during a hijacking incident in Soshanguve on Friday night remain distraught and inconsolable at the loss of their young child.

Ditebogo Junior Phalane ran outside his home to welcome his father who had returned from running errands when he was allegedly shot and killed by a group of men hijacking his father.

The vehicle was taken during the incident.

Police have opened a case of murder and hijacking for investigation.

Family Spokesperson, Gift Makoti says, both the parents and the two remaining siblings are shattered.

“The overall mood of the family … they are utterly distraught. They are inconsolable! The community is in shock. The close relatives don’t believe it and it still feels like a movie. The family is hoping for the perpetrators to be caught and be brought to book, so they can face the full might of the law. But the family is really pleading with the community, it’s pleading with anyone who might have more details surrounding this matter to come forward to try help out the police, try apprehend these guys,” says Makoti.

