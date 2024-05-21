Two more suspects arrested in Ditebogo Phalane’s murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane.

This brings to four the number of suspects arrested thus far.

The five-year-old boy was shot and killed when his father was being hijacked outside their home earlier this month.

Police say the suspects were arrested in Soshanguve and Atteridgeville respectively.

Police have recovered and sent for testing a firearm believed to be the weapon used in the murder of the little boy.

During his funeral service, the headmaster of the preschool which the little boy attended described him as a child who had big dreams of travelling and loved music and dancing.

“In 2024, Junior was in our exit year. We knew this was his last year but we did not expect this kind of exit. Junior lived, he learned, he created memories and we created history. He was only five years old but had already travelled to other countries including Africa.”

VIDEO | Ditebogo Phalane laid to rest: