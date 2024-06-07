Gauteng education saddened by shooting of two Soshanguve siblings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Gauteng Education Department in Gauteng is saddened by a horrific incident where two sibling learners from Lesedi Primary School aged four and seven were fatally shot and burnt inside their family home in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria over the weekend.

The police’s investigation suggests that the suspects were searching for the father of the two girls who was not at home at the time.

Circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

Gauteng Education Spokesperson Steve Mabona says they have taken swift measures to support those who are affected by this incident.

MEDIA STATEMENT@EducationGP1 MEC @matomekopano is extremely shocked and saddened by an incident that occurred on Sunday, 2 June 2024, where a 7-year-old Grade 2 girl from Lesedi Primary School in Soshanguve, and her 4-year-old sister, were fatally shot inside their family home pic.twitter.com/ocQPttD7VR — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) June 6, 2024

The mother of the two girls has appealed to police to do all they can to find the man who killed her children.

Soshanguve residents have also called for stronger police action to find the killer and want the community to help stop child murders in the area.

VIDEO | SABC News spoke to the distraught mother: