It is a race against time for the ANC Women’s League to conclude it three- day conference today at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

With the last of the over 3 000 delegates having voted and ballots being counted for the national officials, the nominations of additional members for the national executive committee of the league are still outstanding.

Results for the top five must be delivered by this afternoon when President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to close the conference.

The adoption of the policies discussed will most likely take place virtually after the meeting’s completion.