ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has tasked the new leadership of the party’s Women’s League with ensuring 40% of government procurement goes to female owned businesses.

Ramaphosa was addressing the ANC Women’s League Conference at its closing ceremony on Sunday night.

The League sat for three days during which it elected its leaders and discussed policy.

The President says the League must also promote access to quality education and skills development for women, equal work for equal pay and access to capital and financial resources including land.

“This is an important issue so that we can empower the women of our country and in govenment. We are moving forward with this yes, we are moving forward in preparing women with workshops and training. It is taking time but it is something that must happen so that the women of our country can know that they have a set aside of 40% of the procurement of services and goods.”

New leadership

Sisisi Tolashe has been voted as the President of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL).

She is currently the Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

Lungi Gcabashe is the newly elected Deputy President of the ANCWL.

The ANC Women’s League elective conference took place at the Nasrec Expo Centre, south of Johannesburg.

Over 3 000 delegates voted for their preferred candidates.

Tolashe, ANC MP Thembeka Mchunu and the league’s former president, Bathabile Dlamini accepted nominations for the post of president.