The Chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West, Nono Maloyi, has been sworn in as a new member of the North West Provincial Legislature.

He was sworn in during a ceremony presided over by the Speaker of the Legislature, Basetsana Dantjie, on Tuesday afternoon.

This was after the Speaker declared a vacancy in the list of the ANC after the resignation of Onica Medupe as a legislature member.

“I have received a resignation letter from honourable Onica Dipuo Medupe from the African National Congress who was serving as a full-time member of the North West provincial legislature. I have also checked with the revised list of the ANC as gazetted by the party in the gazette number 8425, and I am satisfied that Mr Dumile Patrick Nono Maloyi is the next in line of the party list.”