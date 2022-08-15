Former member of the National Parliament, Nono Maloi, has defeated the current North West Premier, Bushy Maape, for the position of the African National Congress (ANC) provincial chairperson.

Maloi has obtained 374 votes against Maloi’s 294 votes.

The results of the five officials of the provincial executive committee were released a short while ago at the ANC elective conference in Rustenburg.

Louis Diremelo has been elected the new provincial secretary and the current Public Safety MEC, Sello Lehari, is the new provincial treasurer.

The delegates are currently nominating additional members of the provincial executive committee, after which the conference will be adjourned for two weeks.

Fake accreditation

ANC NEC member, Nomvula Mokonyane, has since confirmed that some accreditation name tags at the elective in Rustenburg are fake.

Some delegates threatened to collapse the conference after the discovery of the tags.

Follow Up: The ANC NEC says there are individuals who invaded the registration centre in Rustenburg and stole tags and duplicated them. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/L1HbUKiTdy — Tebogo Phakedi (@TebogoPhakedi) August 14, 2022

Addressing the media at the conference, Mokonyane, says this demonstrates an improvement in the party’s security system.

