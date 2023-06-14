Acting African National Congress (ANC) Deputy Secretary-General, Nomvula Mokonyane says the party will not be drawn into commenting on the audio clips released by suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

On Tuesday, Mkhwebane revealed audio clips of the late African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Tina Joemat-Pettersson in a meeting with her husband David Skosana, to support her bribery allegations.

She alleges that Joemat-Pettersson, ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina and Section 194 Enquiry Chairperson, Richard Dyantyi solicited a bribe to make her impeachment disappear.

Suspended public protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane briefs the media on the allegations of bribery:

Mokonyane was speaking on the side-lines of Joemat-Pettersson’s memorial service in Kimberley.

“I personally have not even heard, I have not watched, because we have been with the family since yesterday. And when the whole thing was happening we were busy receiving the elders of comrade Tina who were travelling to here in Kimberley. My plea is that, let’s move on and proceed with our programmes and allow the ANC to handle this shock and this loss and any other issue there are procedural processes that will follow.”

Meanwhile, the ANC Women’s League says Joemat-Pettersson would have been elected as the Deputy President of the ANC Women’s league at their upcoming elective conference.

The ANC Women’s League National Task Team’s Coordinator, Maropene Ramokgopa paid homage to Joemat-Pettersson at her memorial service. Joemat-Pettersson was expected to contest for the position of the Women’s league’s Deputy President with the Northern Cape backing her up.

Ramokgopa elaborates: “Had comrade Tina been alive today, when we go to conference to the 14-17 of July, definitely she would have been elected as the deputy president of the ANC Women’s League. And I am not pronouncing comrades, but I am speaking on behalf of the branches and the regions and the provinces of the ANC Women’s League. I am speaking on behalf of the national task team of the ANC Women’s League, led by comrade Baleka, that comrade Tina was a member of.”

ANC holds memorial service of Joemat-Pettersson: