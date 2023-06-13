Civil society organisation Corruption Watch says it’s difficult to say whether the audio messages released by embattled suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of the late ANC member Tina Joemat- Pettersson allegedly seeking to extort money are sufficient to establish the crime of extortion.

Mkhwebane held a media briefing in Johannesburg during which she played the voice messages she claims are from Joemat-Pettersson, adding that Chairperson of the Inquiry, Qubudile Dyantyi and ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina were also party to an attempt to extort money from her to make the Section 194 Inquiry into her fitness to hold office go away.

“It’s not clear to me that it is enough and she’s using every tactic that’s available to her to try to impugn this process and in this regard she’s squarely taken the chairperson of the committee within her sights. If there is evidence that the chairperson did engage in any kind of wrongdoing, then for the 194 committee to be able to proceed with its work, it may be appropriate for Mr Dyantyi to step aside while the matter is being investigated,” says Karam Singh, Corruption Watch’s executive director.

