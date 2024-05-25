ANC to host Siyanqoba rally at FNB stadium

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress’ (ANC) almost three-month election campaign period will culminate in its Siyanqoba rally at the FNB stadium outside Soweto in Johannesburg today.

After days of door-to-door campaigns, addressing public meetings and engaging different stakeholders including churches, business people, artists and traditional leaders among others, the ANC wraps its election campaign today.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s confident that the party has a solid election manifesto which will take it forward.

He was was speaking during the ANC’s Siyanqoba Pre-Endorsement Gala Dinner in Sandton, Johannesburg.

“So our manifesto is really a manifesto that is going to take South Africa forward, I have become so convinced, convinced as we have gone through the length and the breath of the country meeting our people in their homes and meeting in the veld and the streets, in meeting halls, churches and traditional kraals; and in everything we have discussed, I have become convinced that we do have a real plan, a plan that is implementable and a plan that is executable,” said Ramaphosa.

On Thursday, the party’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said he looked forward to a well-attended rally.

He says residents of areas around Diepkloof will march to the stadium as a show of force.

Mbalula addressed the media in Johannesburg on the governing party’s preparedness for its final election rally.

The host province’s Secretary TK Nciza said the stadium will be filled up by people around Gauteng.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the crowd just before midday.

