Ramaphosa thanks endorsers at fundraising gala dinner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked party members, including the country’s former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka along with endorsers, for their various contributions to make the ANC a strong party.

He was speaking at last night’s Siyanqoba Pre-Endorsement Gala Dinner in Sandton, Johannesburg.

One of the party’s endorsers and business leader, Smangele Nkosi, says the ANC has made it possible for thousands of young business owners to prosper.

“Since apartheid the ANC has been instrumental in implementing policies aimed at addressing historical inequalities. This includes significant investment, housing, healthcare, education as well as land. The ANC has implemented policies to stabilise and grow the SA economy… well we have mixed results but the economy has grown. We acknowledge that there are some inefficiencies but only the ANC can take SA forward,” said Nkosi.

Ramaphosa will today address the party’s Siyanqoba rally at the FNB stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.

2024 Elections | ANC hosts gala dinner to raise funds