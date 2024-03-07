Those who threaten violence will be arrested: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa in reaction to threats of violence by MK supporters should their party not be listed on the ballot paper, says all those who threaten violence will be arrested.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to Mpumalanga during the Presidential Imbizo.

The party, associated with former President Jacob Zuma, has until tomorrow to submit the signatures required by the IEC, as well as its candidate lists and deposits to be able to contest the elections. But another hurdle to overcome is the impending judgment on the case that the ANC has brought against it on the use of MK as its own trademark.

“We have been hearing that and I just want to be clear to anyone who is threatening any form of unrest they will be followed up and will be arrested.”

“Those are people who are enemies of democracy, if you are dissatisfied with any decision be it a government decision, be it a president decision or ministers’ decision and even courts decisions, there are ways at which those complaints could be followed up. So, for anyone to say if their complaints are not addressed there will be violence and I promise those people will be followed up and arrested, ” Ramaphosa added.

