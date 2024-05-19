Rise Mzansi holds final rally at Ruimsig stadium

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rise Mzansi is holding its final rally at the Ruimsig stadium in Johannesburg, with 10 days before the general elections. The party which was formed in April 2023 says it aims to build a safe, prosperous, equal, and united South Africa.

Party spokesperson, Gugu Ndima says the party intends to reiterate their commitments to the people of South Africa.

“So in essence today we want to tell South Africans that we’re ready to produce new leaders. Young, energetic, vibrant people who are patriots but also committed towards change in SA. So here we’re simply saying to South Africans, you’ve got an organization that is committed towards building a credible political alternative in SA. It’s not an elitist organization, it’s an organization for the people and we quite confident with the work that we have done, and we’ll definitely be getting representation.”

2024 Elections | Rise Mzansi holds final rally in Roodepoort: