The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg has thrown its weight behind the looming motion of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor, Dr Mpho Phalatse.

ANC Regional Chairperson, Dada Morero has accused Phalatse of failing to deliver services in the metro.

The minority parties, including the African Independent Congress (AIC), African Transformation Movement (ATM), Congress of the People (COPE), United Democratic Movement (UDM), Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and Al Jama-ah, plan to bring a motion of no confidence in Phalatse.

The motion follows the removal of Council Speaker, Vasco Da Gama last week.

VIDEO: ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe on ousting of City of Joburg Speaker Vasco Da Gama:



Morero says the Democratic Alliance (DA) has neglected the townships.

“Residents of Soweto, of Johannesburg will tell you that she has not done a good job. Everything in Soweto has collapsed. There’s no robot that works in Soweto, if they work, its maybe two or three. The potholes are increasing in Soweto. No interest to address townships but everything else in the suburbs seems to be going very well. Everything in the townships is not going well so it also tells you in terms of their ideological orientation such as that, let’s first deal with our own constituencies and the rest shall follow.”

Vote of no confidence

On Tuesday, the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) said it can’t wait to see the back of Phalatse. The union says a vote of no confidence against her will soon be tabled at a council meeting.

Samwu said that’s because the DA-led administration continues to display arrogance and doesn’t consider the needs of workers in the metro.

They add that the future of their members depends on the mayor leaving office and being replaced by someone who will take into consideration issues that affect the workers.

“We want to make it categorically clear that as a workers organisation, our preoccupation is not which political party leads the city but rather which one works for workers and residents alike. We have noted further that there are talks amongst political parties to put forward a motion of no confidence in the mayor, Cllr Mpho Phalatse. If us as workers are allowed to vote, we would obviously vote out mayor Phalatse,” says SAMWU Deputy Regional Chairperson, Richard Moila.

VIDEO: Samwu wants Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse gone:

