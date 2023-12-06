ANC SG says the party will not be liquidated

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says his party will not be liquidated. KwaZulu-Natal based company; Ezulwini Investments has threatened to liquidate the governing party over a debt of a R102 million for elections material in 2019.

The company took legal action against the ANC and has won in both the Gauteng High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The ANC is disputing the debt and is preparing to take this fight to the Constitutional Court.

Mbalula says the party is being ripped off by scammers and will not go down without a fight.

The Durban Based company has also threatened Luthuli House with liquidation if their invoice isn’t paid but Mbalula says they will not get a cent until the party has exhausted all legal avenues.

“They can take those chances of wanting to liquidate the ANC. We will fight it legally and otherwise any possibility of liquidating the ANC. So, these people want the money they never worked for including liquidating the ANC,” says Mbalula.

Meanwhile, some Senior ANC leaders have criticized the decisions the party took in the run up to the 1994 elections. ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe says some of the decisions taken then are hindering government from doing basic things. Mbalula says there is however a distinction between the ANC as a party and government.

“ANC is in charge here but the state is run by other people, yes. It’s not ANC members who run Eskom, it’s South African citizens employed based on their qualifications,”

The ANC will launch its election manifesto on the 24 of February next year at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and end the campaign at the iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Video: ANC media briefing on issues in the domestic and geopolitical environment: