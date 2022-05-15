The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga has revoked the membership of murder accused Philemon Lukhele. Lukhele is among the three suspects arrested for the gruesome murder of Hillary Gardee.

Hillary is the daughter of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) former Secretary General – Godrich Gardee.

They are facing six charges that include kidnapping, rape, defeating the ends of justice and murder among others. ANC provincial Spokesperson Ngelosi Ndlovu says their investigations have found that Lukhele obtained the party’s membership irregularly.

Ndlovu says Lukhele should have applied for his membership from the party’s NEC.

The Kingdom of Eswatini’s People Democratic Movement (Pudemo) suspended Lukhele’s membership after learning of his arrest.

“It was found that Mr. Lukhele first of all is a non-South African and when he applied for the membership to the branch of ward 29 Nkomazi sub-region in Ehlazeni district he didn’t indicate that he is a non-South African, so that the ANC can also advise him to go to the national and apply for a membership before the branch can accept him. We are deeply concern about the conduct of this comrade,” adds Ndlovu.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has a strong case against the three suspects who appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday in the murder case of Hillary Gardee.

The three accused abandoned their bail application and will be back in court on June 9, 2022.