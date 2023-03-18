African National Congresss (ANC) President, Cyril Ramaphosa is leading an engagement with civil society at the Johannesburg City Hall this afternoon.

The sectoral engagement will cement the ANC’s collaborative and multi-sectoral approach to resolving socio-economic and political challenges facing the country and reconnect with its people.

ANC’s Head of Campaign, Mdumiseni Ntuli, says the purpose of Saturday’s meeting with civil society organisations is to report back on the outcomes of the party’s 55th National Conference. He adds that it aims to find ways of dealing with the triple challenge of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

Labour, youth and women’s formations as well as business are attending the gathering.

Ntuli adds that it has been the ANC’s wish to have a discussion with all sectors of society.

