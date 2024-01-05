Reading Time: < 1 minute

The ANC National Executive Committee meeting is underway at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga. The party is expected to discuss three main items: the party draft framework for the January 8 statement, the plan of action for this year’s general elections, and its achievements.

The January 8 statement will be addressed by the party’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, next weekend.

This year, the ANC celebrates 112 years of existence.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says the NEC meeting will also assess the party’s 2023 performance and forge ahead with its plan of action for the election campaign.

“We are having a national executive meeting here, which is a standard meeting every first week of the year. We are slow on the agenda of the NEC looking at our performance in the year 2023 both organizationally and in the state, so those are the main items, the third one being our framework to take us to the elections, and so gearing up strongly to take up the election campaign on higher momentum.”

[IN PICTURES] Ahead of the start of the first day of the ordinary ANC NEC meeting, underway at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga. #ANC112 #IamANC #RegisterToVoteANC pic.twitter.com/DXNAbFpDZc — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 5, 2024