ANC in Eastern Cape hold its Provincial Executive Committee Lekgotla

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape is holding its Provincial Executive Committee Lekgotla in Gqeberha today.

The two-day Lekgotla takes place at a crucial time ahead of the much anticipated general elections.

The LEKGOTLA takes place at a crucial time ahead of the much anticipated General elections. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/YPxtjDRB2E — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) February 10, 2024

The province is one of the strongholds of the ruling party.

ANC provincial spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela says the Lekgotla will assess the work of the provincial government in delivering the ANC’s priorities which include job creation.

“The purpose of us being here today is to empower our government to deal with the issues that really confront our people on a daily basis, in terms of improving their lives, so our government will be focusing on what they have done in the 6th administration, what must then be key issues that will guide the ANC towards elections, so that when we get there we have key issues of focus.”

The ANC Eastern Cape PEC Lekgotla is taking place in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape over the next two days. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/6VYQbPwCJZ — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) February 10, 2024