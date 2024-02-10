sabc-plus-logo

ANC in Eastern Cape hold its Provincial Executive Committee Lekgotla

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape is holding its Provincial Executive Committee Lekgotla in Gqeberha today.

The two-day Lekgotla takes place at a crucial time ahead of the much anticipated general elections.

The province is one of the strongholds of the ruling party.

ANC provincial spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela says the Lekgotla will assess the work of the provincial government in delivering the ANC’s priorities which include job creation.

“The purpose of us being here today is to empower our government to deal with the issues that really confront our people on a daily basis, in terms of improving their lives, so our government will be focusing on what they have done in the 6th administration, what must then be key issues that will guide the ANC towards elections, so that when we get there we have key issues of focus.”

